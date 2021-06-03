New York Mets
Pete Alonso, David Peterson, and the Mets next steps | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop a new Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the Mets continue winning out west. Doug and Keith talk about the...
Mets outright Cameron Maybin to Triple-A, Luis Guillorme undergoing rehab assignment
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
The Mets previously designated outfielder Cameron Maybin for assignment and the veteran has now cleared waivers.
Bob Brenly off air for a week after Marcus Stroman comment, accused of targeting Latino players with Cubs
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 4m
The Diamondbacks broadcaster made an on-air comment about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman that was widely considered racist.
6/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
The first leg of their nine-game road trip was a success for the New York Mets (27-21), who won two out of three in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Yesterday’s 7-6 win helped the Mets win a…
Bob Brenly to take leave of absence after comments on Marcus Stroman
by: Scooby Axson — USA Today 17m
Bob Brenly is taking a voluntary leave of absence and will undergo sensitivity training after his comments about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Syracuse Mets game vs. Buffalo postponed by rain - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 17m
The game will be made up as part of a twinbill on Friday.
Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly taking week off after Marcus Stroman du-rag comments
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 23m
Brenly has been under fire since taking a swipe at Stroman's du-rag.
Rojas on Alonso’s Absence from Lineup
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 24m
Many have immediately noticed as soon as the lineup was released, Pete Alonso’s name wasn’t in it. Some fans’ first instinct may have been that Alonso could be once again injured or is dealing with some lingering wrist problems. However, New York...
James McCann’s offense officially arriving for Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 31m
James McCann’s torrid week at the plate has served as a reminder of how quickly a player’s season can change.
Fact ⤵️@DavidWaldstein @gwenpetersen7 Parents of a superhero.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
NHL suspends Mark Scheifele four games for his hit on Jake Evans last night. That seems about right. It occurred to me that the reason he was gliding at the end is because he knew the puck was in the net, and he still really followed through on the high hit.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And here come the dingers for Brett Baty who's already been hitting all year as it is.Bruce Sprinsteen. Tony Soprano. Brett Baty. Three guys who LOVE Jersey. Baty hits his 2nd home run in three games against Jersey Shore. #amazinstartshere https://t.co/9CL843R1k6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Shannon in “The Night Before.”Who is a character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a film but had a huge impact on it ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
T6 | Desmond Lindsay homers to make that 4 home runs for the team tonight. He brings home Will Toffey. BNG 9 | NH 3Minors
-
Baty blast! The Mets' No. 4 prospect gets the @BKCyclones on the board.Minors
