New York Mets

SNY Mets
Pete Alonso, David Peterson, and the Mets next steps | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez drop a new Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the Mets continue winning out west. Doug and Keith talk about the...

Elite Sports NY
61860857_thumbnail

Mets outright Cameron Maybin to Triple-A, Luis Guillorme undergoing rehab assignment

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 3m

The Mets previously designated outfielder Cameron Maybin for assignment and the veteran has now cleared waivers.

Sporting News
61860849_thumbnail

Bob Brenly off air for a week after Marcus Stroman comment, accused of targeting Latino players with Cubs

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 4m

The Diamondbacks broadcaster made an on-air comment about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman that was widely considered racist.

Metstradamus
61860800_thumbnail

6/3/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

The first leg of their nine-game road trip was a success for the New York Mets (27-21), who won two out of three in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Yesterday’s 7-6 win helped the Mets win a…

USA Today
61860642_thumbnail

Bob Brenly to take leave of absence after comments on Marcus Stroman

by: Scooby Axson USA Today 17m

Bob Brenly is taking a voluntary leave of absence and will undergo sensitivity training after his comments about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Syracuse
58551194_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets game vs. Buffalo postponed by rain - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 17m

The game will be made up as part of a twinbill on Friday.

Big League Stew
61860518_thumbnail

Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly taking week off after Marcus Stroman du-rag comments

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 23m

Brenly has been under fire since taking a swipe at Stroman's du-rag.

Mets Junkies
61407911_thumbnail

Rojas on Alonso’s Absence from Lineup

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 24m

Many have immediately noticed as soon as the lineup was released, Pete Alonso’s name wasn’t in it. Some fans’ first instinct may have been that Alonso could be once again injured or is dealing with some lingering wrist problems. However, New York...

New York Post
61860375_thumbnail

James McCann’s offense officially arriving for Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 31m

James McCann’s torrid week at the plate has served as a reminder of how quickly a player’s season can change.

