Bob Brenly off air for a week after Marcus Stroman comment, accused of targeting Latino players with Cubs
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 2h
The Diamondbacks broadcaster made an on-air comment about Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman that was widely considered racist.
Rain forces Syracuse Mets and Bisons postponement on Thursday, doubleheader scheduled for Friday, 6/4/21, at 5:00 p.m.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
Trenton, NJ - Thurs day's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton, NJ has been post...
Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/3/21
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m
Taijuan Walker matches up with Yu Darvish as the Mets open a series against the Padres
Jarred Kelenic’s early woes ease Mets’ trade angst
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 32m
Think of Jarred Kelenic’s struggles in Seattle as an ancillary vaccine.
How NY Mets Joey Lucchesi is approaching start vs. San Diego Padres
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 32m
Surprised when the Padres traded him this offseason, Joey Lucchesi is trying to keep his normal routine ahead of his start against the Mets.
David Peterson's rotation spot safe with Mets despite struggles | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 36m
SAN DIEGO — David Peterson, who has a 5.89 ERA with nearly one-third of the season complete, seems to have a secure spot in the Mets’ rotation. After Peterson had his meltiest meltdown yet — recording
Mets Outright Cameron Maybin, Wilfredo Tovar
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 45m
The Mets have outrighted outfielder Cameron Maybin and infielder Wilfredo Tovar to Triple-A Syracuse after both cleared waivers, notes Tim Healey of Newsday …
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Padres, 10:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 55m
Thursday, June 3, 2021 • 10:10 P.M. ESTPetco Park • San Diego, CARHP Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84) vs. RHP Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets and June – a
Mets increase capacity to 33,875 and tickets are on sale Saturday!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 57m
Hey if you like spending money on tolls, parking and expensive food while listening to your kids ask when we’re leaving to beat traffic, the Mets have great news! Not sure why they are limiti…
🔸🔹 Rojas on Alonso’s Absence from Lineup | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🔸🔹 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #MLB #LGM #MLBFoxSports #MLBtoPDX #MiLB #MLBtwitter #Padres #Diamondbacks #MLBxESPN #MLBNetwork #ESPN https://t.co/qvuTeCFdbBBlog / Website
Gerrit Cole allowed more earned runs today (5) than Jacob deGrom has allowed this season (4).Blogger / Podcaster
oh my goodness. praying for this young manTonight's game in Durham has been suspended after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball in the 8th inning. Prayers for Tyler 🙏❤Beat Writer / Columnist
🔸🔹 #Mets sign Cheslor Cuthbert | | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🔸🔹 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #MLB #LGM #MLBFoxSports #MLBtoPDX #MiLB #MLBtwitter #Royals #Reds #MLBxESPN https://t.co/1vtJ2hT9SqBlog / Website
It’s coming this winter.WE NEED A UNIVERSAL DH 😓😓😓Beat Writer / Columnist
Another home run for @baty_brett! 💪 @BKCyclonesMinors
