Game Chatter: Taijuan Walker vs Yu Darvish (6/3/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Carlos Cortes Great, JT Ginn Makes Pro Debut
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3m
Syracuse Mets Postponed Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-19) The Rumble Ponies won their third in a row behind a strong day from Carlos Cortes. Cortes went 4 for 5 with 2 homeruns and 5 RBI’s in the victory. Desmond hit his first of the year, going 2 for...
Ed Glynn: Former Shea Stadium Hot Dog Vendor & Pitcher (1979-1980)
Ed Glynn: Former Shea Stadium Hot Dog Vendor & Pitcher (1979-1980)
E dward Paul Glynn has the honor of being one of very few Met players, to have actually been born in Flushing, New York. The tall six foot...
No. 19 prospect homers twice, drives in five
No. 19 prospect homers twice, drives in five
Here's a look at Thursday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
Wil Myers flies out to right fielder Billy McKinney. | 06/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 49m
NYM vs. SD at Petco Park
Stallings' bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 55m
(AP) -- Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the base
Luis Guillorme due back to Mets next week - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets’ super-utility backup infielder is on his way back to the team.
Rain forces Syracuse Mets and Bisons postponement on Thursday, doubleheader scheduled for Friday, 6/4/21, at 5:00 p.m.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Trenton, NJ - Thurs day's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons at ARM & HAMMER Park in Trenton, NJ has been post...
Tweets
-
Yu Darvish hasn't allowed a hit through four innings.
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I have jinxed multiple Mets pitchers this year so, as an objective reporter, I give you this: Yu Darvish has not allowed a hit through four innings against the Mets.
-
Smith flies out to end the inning, and the #Mets are through 4 hitless innings
-
This one is for the section of Mets Twitter that yells at me for jinxes, which aren't real: Yu Darvish has not allowed a hit through four innings against the Mets.
-
RT @metsrewind: Three @Mets pitchers have thrown a one-hitter against the @Padres: Tom Seaver (1970), David Cone (1988) and Jon Niese (2010). #LGM #MetsRewind #MetsHistory
