New York Mets

New York Post
Mets come up just short in loss to elite Padres

by: Mike Puma New York Post 26m

The hit parade of the last several days stopped and Taijuan Walker’s performance was among his shakiest of the season in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Padres at Petco Park to begin a four-game series.

Newsday
Mets' rally falls short as they drop opener to Padres | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 5m

SAN DIEGO — For two months, the Mets have whipped through their schedule to much success, from handling clubs in the underwhelming NL East with relative ease to taking care of the terrible teams they’

Fox Sports
Padres win 11th straight home game in tight 4-3 matchup vs. Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 6m

The San Diego Padres hold off the New York Mets and win 4-3. The Mets threatened in the ninth inning, but closer Mark Melancon was able to induce a double play to end the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked his 17th home run.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Padres 4, Mets 3 (6/3/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 8m

MLB: Mets.com
Mets' big moment fizzles in opener vs. SD

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 19m

SAN DIEGO -- As the middle innings of the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Padres at Citi Field unfolded on Thursday night, manager Luis Rojas faced one decision more important than all others: when to push the Pete Alonso button.

Mets Daddy

Mets Just Had Bad Luck

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 21m

Sometimes, it just isn’t your night. That was the case for the New York Mets tonight. You could see it in the third. With a runner on first, Fernando Tatis, Jr. launched a pitch to deep cente…

Mets Merized
Mets Lose a Close One, 4-3, in Series Opener With Padres

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 23m

There are those who say, “west coast, best coast.”Those people are not Mets fans.New York played their third game in four days with a start time past 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, taking o

Daily News
Mets lose to Padres, 4-3 - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 23m

The game changer for the Mets in their 4-3 loss to the Padres on Thursday night was a deep fly ball off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr.

