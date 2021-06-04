New York Mets
Mets' big moment fizzles in opener vs. SD
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 20m
SAN DIEGO -- As the middle innings of the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Padres at Citi Field unfolded on Thursday night, manager Luis Rojas faced one decision more important than all others: when to push the Pete Alonso button.
Mets' rally falls short as they drop opener to Padres | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 6m
SAN DIEGO — For two months, the Mets have whipped through their schedule to much success, from handling clubs in the underwhelming NL East with relative ease to taking care of the terrible teams they’
Padres win 11th straight home game in tight 4-3 matchup vs. Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 7m
The San Diego Padres hold off the New York Mets and win 4-3. The Mets threatened in the ninth inning, but closer Mark Melancon was able to induce a double play to end the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked his 17th home run.
Gut Reaction: Padres 4, Mets 3 (6/3/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
Mets Just Had Bad Luck
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 22m
Sometimes, it just isn’t your night. That was the case for the New York Mets tonight. You could see it in the third. With a runner on first, Fernando Tatis, Jr. launched a pitch to deep cente…
Mets Lose a Close One, 4-3, in Series Opener With Padres
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 23m
There are those who say, “west coast, best coast.”Those people are not Mets fans.New York played their third game in four days with a start time past 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, taking o
Mets lose to Padres, 4-3 - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 24m
The game changer for the Mets in their 4-3 loss to the Padres on Thursday night was a deep fly ball off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr.
Mets come up just short in loss to elite Padres
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 26m
The hit parade of the last several days stopped and Taijuan Walker’s performance was among his shakiest of the season in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Padres at Petco Park to begin a four-game series.
