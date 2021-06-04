Quantcast
New York Mets

Metstradamus
Two Right Fielders At Turner Field West

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Taijuan Walker didn’t have his best stuff on Thursday. A little less pop, a little less control than we’ve gotten used to him having this season. No worries on that. Nobody not named Ja…

New York Post
61865164_thumbnail

Note to Mets: NL goes through California

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 41m

The Mets likely will have to go through one, and maybe two, California teams if they qualify for the playoffs in October.

USA Today
61864998_thumbnail

Tatis homers to back Darvish, Padres hold off Mets 4-3

by: AP USA Today 1h

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams’...

Amazin' Avenue
61864574_thumbnail

Final Score: Padres 4, Mets 3—Game of inches

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Mason Williams narrowly misses snagging Tatis home run early; Billy McKinney narrowly misses a game tying home run late.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Padres Highlights: McCann homers again but Mets fall short in loss to Padres

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

James McCann continued his offensive surge with a two-run homer but Fernando Tatis Jr., had a three-run home run of his own and scored on a wild pitch as the...

Newsday
61864686_thumbnail

Mets' rally falls short as they drop opener to Padres | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

SAN DIEGO — For two months, the Mets have whipped through their schedule to much success, from handling clubs in the underwhelming NL East with relative ease to taking care of the terrible teams they’

Fox Sports
61864683_thumbnail

Padres win 11th straight home game in tight 4-3 matchup vs. Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

The San Diego Padres hold off the New York Mets and win 4-3. The Mets threatened in the ninth inning, but closer Mark Melancon was able to induce a double play to end the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. smacked his 17th home run.

Mets 360
61864670_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Padres 4, Mets 3 (6/3/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

