New York Mets

nj.com
Mets drop series opener to Padres, 4-3 - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 27m

The New York Mets lost to the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Thursday at Petco Park to open a four-game series.

Mets Maniacs
Mets Bats Come Alive, Take 2 of 3 From Dbacks

by: N/A Mets Maniacs 22m

On Todays Episode of Mets Maniacs, Mike and Ty talk about the Braves blowout, the Diamondbacks series, the state of the bullpen, and what to look for in the upcoming Padres series.  Like and subscribe wherever you listen to your podcasts, follow us...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Dodgers vs Braves NLCS rematch, Red Sox-Yanks | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___POWER SURGEDansby Swanson looks to continue his tear at the plate when the Braves host the Dodgers, their first meeting since Los Angeles rallied

New York Post
Note to Mets: NL goes through California

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

The Mets likely will have to go through one, and maybe two, California teams if they qualify for the playoffs in October.

USA Today
Tatis homers to back Darvish, Padres hold off Mets 4-3

by: AP USA Today 3h

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams’...

Metstradamus
Two Right Fielders At Turner Field West

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

Taijuan Walker didn’t have his best stuff on Thursday. A little less pop, a little less control than we’ve gotten used to him having this season. No worries on that. Nobody not named Ja…

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Padres 4, Mets 3—Game of inches

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Mason Williams narrowly misses snagging Tatis home run early; Billy McKinney narrowly misses a game tying home run late.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Padres Highlights: McCann homers again but Mets fall short in loss to Padres

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

James McCann continued his offensive surge with a two-run homer but Fernando Tatis Jr., had a three-run home run of his own and scored on a wild pitch as the...

