Lindor and McCann Continue Their Hot Streaks
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 33m
Two of the big keys for the Mets going forward in the 2021 season (and for at least three years beyond that) will be the contributions of shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher James McCann.Th
Anticipating Luis Guillorme’s everyday opportunity upon his IL return
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
The utility infielder will have the chance to prove he can be more than a bench player.
McCann Blasts Another Home Run
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 23m
6/3/21: James McCann slams his fourth home run of the season in San Diego. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on ...
What does history tell us about ice-cold starts from stars with new addresses?
by: Travis Sawchik — The Score 28m
Not every star player makes a smooth transition to a new club.Maybe it's the pressure of playing for new fans in a different environment, or the expectations of living up to a large contract. There might also be various adjustments in facing new...
MLB rumors: 5 trades that should happen well before July 30 deadline | Yankees land big-time arm? - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 29m
Major League Baseball trading season is nearly upon us, and smart teams will begin to act sooner than later as the July 30 non-waiver deadline approaches.
The erratic 2021 results of David Peterson
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 33m
Darvish And Tatis Excel As The Padres Edge The Mets 4-3 In The Series Opener By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 34m
We have all heard about how many ways Fernando Tatis Jr, can affect a game and the Mets got a first hand look at that as he was responsible for all 4 […]
Metstradamus - Two Right Fielders At Turner Field West
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 37m
By metstradamus | June 4, 2021 2:20 am Taijuan Walker didn’t have his best stuff on Thursday. A little less pop, a little less control ...
MLB and the MLBPA announce the latest round of COVID-19 testing results:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBPipeline: Thursday's top prospect performers: #Rays' Baz #Braves' Elder #STLCards' Donovan #Cubs' Herz #Mets' Cortes @RaysBaseball Wilcox #RedSox German #Rockies' Rolison #Tigers' Dingler #Yankees' Volpe More: https://t.co/rrfcQvvJut https://t.co/BzCSp7uRwBMinors
-
RT @MLBPipeline: These 30 pitching prospects are off to blazing starts: https://t.co/gCJEvoapl3Minors
-
Joey Lucchesi's churve has been such a dominant pitch this season. In 33 at-bats ending with the churve, Lucchesi has 15 strikeouts, only five hits allowed (all singles) & hitters have recorded an xwOBA of .187 against it. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’ve seen a good point brought up in Red Sox circles regarding the Khalil Lee PTBNL that’s due today: Boston likely isn’t looking for a player who’s Rule 5 eligible this winter. That would point to someone like Alex Ramirez, Jaylen Palmer, Freddy Valdez, etc. All speculation.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Joey Lucchesi (@JoeyFuego44) gets the ⚾️ tonight against his former team! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
