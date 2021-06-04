Quantcast
New York Mets

New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce Friday, June 4 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 2m

Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56) will start for the Mets, while Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55) will for the Padres.

MMO Roundtable: What Surprised Us Most This Month?

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 34m

June crept up on us... well, crept up on me. In what should have been last week's roundtable (but then I got distracted by asking everyone what position the Mets need to update in the interim), we

Mack's Mock Pick - #25 - OF - Jud Fabian

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Jud Fabian Mack's spin -  Not many .258 hitters with 76 strikeouts in 216 at-bats makes the first round, but not many players that hit 20 ...

Which Mets are on the 2021 All Star Ballot…and who should make the team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Surely the only Met on the 2021 All Star Team should be Jacob deGrom, but hey we can still look at the ballot anyway. 1B – the Mets have nominated Pete Alonso.  That makes sense to me as he l…

Alex Rodriguez on the state of the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and baseball | Newsday

by: Neil Best Newsday 3h

Alex Rodriguez will be in neutral territory on Sunday night, calling the Red Sox-Yankees game for ESPN from a studio in Bristol, Connecticut. There is a certain geographic logic to it, but it is not w

Snakebitten Diamondbacks’ Many Losses Now Include Bumgarner

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 4h

Left shoulder inflammation is the latest downer this season for both Bumgarner and Arizona.

Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): To Bunt, or Not to Bunt?

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

This week, we discuss injuries, the demotion of Sean Reid-Foley, and more.

Mets at Padres – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 5h

Mets at Padres – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

