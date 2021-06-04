New York Mets
New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce Friday, June 4 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 2m
Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56) will start for the Mets, while Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55) will for the Padres.
MMO Roundtable: What Surprised Us Most This Month?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 34m
June crept up on us... well, crept up on me. In what should have been last week's roundtable (but then I got distracted by asking everyone what position the Mets need to update in the interim), we
Mack's Mock Pick - #25 - OF - Jud Fabian
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Jud Fabian Mack's spin - Not many .258 hitters with 76 strikeouts in 216 at-bats makes the first round, but not many players that hit 20 ...
Which Mets are on the 2021 All Star Ballot…and who should make the team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Surely the only Met on the 2021 All Star Team should be Jacob deGrom, but hey we can still look at the ballot anyway. 1B – the Mets have nominated Pete Alonso. That makes sense to me as he l…
Alex Rodriguez on the state of the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and baseball | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 3h
Alex Rodriguez will be in neutral territory on Sunday night, calling the Red Sox-Yankees game for ESPN from a studio in Bristol, Connecticut. There is a certain geographic logic to it, but it is not w
Snakebitten Diamondbacks’ Many Losses Now Include Bumgarner
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 4h
Left shoulder inflammation is the latest downer this season for both Bumgarner and Arizona.
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): To Bunt, or Not to Bunt?
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
This week, we discuss injuries, the demotion of Sean Reid-Foley, and more.
Mets at Padres – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 5h
Mets at Padres – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
This is great news. Looking forward to getting back in the clubhouse, too.A small but significant thing happened for MLB media: vaccinated media members will be able to talk to players on the field one-on-one starting Monday for pre-game.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @lindseyadler: Phil Nevin has been very sick. He had a fever and other symptoms of Covid, and then was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. He's lost 22 pounds in the last few weeks and has a line in his arm still as he gets treatment each morning.Blogger / Podcaster
Personally I’d find it suspicious of Darvish had 5% more skin@LFGMDave @victor_okc @Jomboy_ @MLB @TheClemReport @KyleGelling @GiraffeNeckMarc @PSLToFlushing This chart is scaled incorrectly. His skin rate is up 5% it’s not some insane number. I’m not saying he isn’t using a substance but 5% isn’t big.Blogger / Podcaster
The ReplaceMets have been in first place for 31 straight days. 31!! And they’ve won six of their last eight. It’s unbelievable.Blogger / Podcaster
The Rivalry is back! Who are you taking in the weekend series in the Bronx? Watch tonight's game free on @MLBTV ➡️ https://t.co/73PoxJTeN9Official Team Account
AwfulLeaked images of the Cubs new city connect jerseys. Thoughts? https://t.co/qz86RwzQMkBeat Writer / Columnist
