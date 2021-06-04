New York Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ the Mighty Mussels 6/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The St. Lucie Mets are in Fort Myers to play the Low A Mighty Mussels. Game Four of the Six Game series. Ton...
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 6/4
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 22m
The 27-22 New York Mets will play the second of a four-game set against the 35-23 San Diego Padres. After winning the series in Arizona, the Mets would end up losing the opener to the Padres. Tonight’s contest will feature a couple of left-handed...
Red Sox To Acquire Freddy Valdez From Mets
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Red Sox will acquire outfield prospect Freddy Valdez from the Mets as one of the three players to be …
New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce Friday, June 4 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 2h
Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56) will start for the Mets, while Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55) will for the Padres.
MMO Roundtable: What Surprised Us Most This Month?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 2h
June crept up on us... well, crept up on me. In what should have been last week's roundtable (but then I got distracted by asking everyone what position the Mets need to update in the interim), we
Which Mets are on the 2021 All Star Ballot…and who should make the team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Surely the only Met on the 2021 All Star Team should be Jacob deGrom, but hey we can still look at the ballot anyway. 1B – the Mets have nominated Pete Alonso. That makes sense to me as he l…
Alex Rodriguez on the state of the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and baseball | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 4h
Alex Rodriguez will be in neutral territory on Sunday night, calling the Red Sox-Yankees game for ESPN from a studio in Bristol, Connecticut. There is a certain geographic logic to it, but it is not w
Snakebitten Diamondbacks’ Many Losses Now Include Bumgarner
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 5h
Left shoulder inflammation is the latest downer this season for both Bumgarner and Arizona.
