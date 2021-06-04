Quantcast
New York Mets

ESPN
Red Sox get 3 prospects to seal Benintendi trade

by: Associated Press ESPN 17m

The Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals on Feb. 10.

Newsday
Carlos Carrasco advances to throwing bullpen sessions, but timeline for return to Mets remains unclear | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2m

SAN DIEGO — Carlos Carrasco has advanced to throwing bullpen sessions, but his eventual return to the Mets remains just that: eventual. He stayed in New York for the Mets’ three-game road trip and is

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview: (6/4/21) @ San Diego Padres (34-24)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 14m

The New York Mets look to rebound from their tough loss to the San Diego Padres in game one of their four-game series. Their understaffed roster came close to making a comeback against the Padres bullpen but could never tie the game. The Padres...

Mets Junkies
Update on Jeff McNeil

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 31m

A couple of weeks back, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters that Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil should be ready for action by the end of June. While much hasn’t changed with Conforto, it looks like McNeil is ahead of schedule. Luis...

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 10:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 34m

Friday, June 4, 2021 • 10:10 P.M. ESTPetco Park • San Diego, CALHP Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56) vs. LHP Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets couldn’t comple

Metstradamus
6/4/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 50m

This weekend’s series at Petco Park is a huge test for the New York Mets (27-22) and they are already in a hole after dropping the opener to the San Diego Padres (35-23) last night. The Mets …

Mack's Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ the Mighty Mussels 6/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  The St. Lucie Mets are in Fort Myers to play the Low A Mighty Mussels.  Game Four of the Six Game series.  Ton...

MLB Trade Rumors
Red Sox To Acquire Freddy Valdez From Mets

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Red Sox will acquire outfield prospect Freddy Valdez from the Mets as one of the three players to be &hellip;

