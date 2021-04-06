New York Mets
Mets Game Preview: (6/4/21) @ San Diego Padres (34-24)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 14m
The New York Mets look to rebound from their tough loss to the San Diego Padres in game one of their four-game series. Their understaffed roster came close to making a comeback against the Padres bullpen but could never tie the game. The Padres...
Carlos Carrasco advances to throwing bullpen sessions, but timeline for return to Mets remains unclear | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2m
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Carrasco has advanced to throwing bullpen sessions, but his eventual return to the Mets remains just that: eventual. He stayed in New York for the Mets’ three-game road trip and is
Red Sox get 3 prospects to seal Benintendi trade
by: Associated Press — ESPN 17m
The Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals on Feb. 10.
Update on Jeff McNeil
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 31m
A couple of weeks back, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters that Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil should be ready for action by the end of June. While much hasn’t changed with Conforto, it looks like McNeil is ahead of schedule. Luis...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 10:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 34m
Friday, June 4, 2021 • 10:10 P.M. ESTPetco Park • San Diego, CALHP Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56) vs. LHP Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets couldn’t comple
6/4/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 50m
This weekend’s series at Petco Park is a huge test for the New York Mets (27-22) and they are already in a hole after dropping the opener to the San Diego Padres (35-23) last night. The Mets …
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ the Mighty Mussels 6/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The St. Lucie Mets are in Fort Myers to play the Low A Mighty Mussels. Game Four of the Six Game series. Ton...
Red Sox To Acquire Freddy Valdez From Mets
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Red Sox will acquire outfield prospect Freddy Valdez from the Mets as one of the three players to be …
