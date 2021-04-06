New York Mets
Mets have no timeline on Carlos Carrasco's rehab assignment - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 39m
As of Friday, 21 weeks after the club acquired him in a trade with Cleveland, the outlook on Carlos Carrasco’s Mets debut was blurry at best.
Scherzer outduels Wheeler, Soto homers, Nats beat Phils 2-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2m
(AP) -- Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night.Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2
Boston Red Sox acquire three prospects from Andrew Benintendi trade
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 8m
The Boston Red Sox acquired an additional three prospects Friday to officially complete the three-team trade in February that sent outfielder Andrew
Gameday: Mets Vs. San Diego Padres - 6/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
The Mets are in San Diego to play the Padres. Tonight it's game two of the four game series. your brows...
Mets Injury Updates: McNeil a Couple Weeks from Rehab Assignment
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 35m
Mets manager Luis Rojas gave updates on some of the Mets’ injured players and the progression they are making towards getting back on the major league roster.Jonathan Villar:Luis Rojas s
Open Thread: Mets vs Padres, 06/04/21
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
Joey Lucchesi looks for redemption against his former team
Mets Send OF Prospect Freddy Valdez to Red Sox to Complete Lee Trade
by: MMN News Desk — Mets Minors 2h
Way back in the offseason, the Mets joined in on a trade that sent Andrew Benintendi from the Red Sox to the Royals. The Mets joined as a third team to acquire Khalil Lee--a piece the team figured
Just a heads up. Tonight may be the night I go to bed a little earlier… may be. I need to save some energy for deGrom’s start tomorrow. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @GMKR1979: @whenbananas @matthewcerrone @SNYtv @StevenACohen2 Metsblog isn’t what it used to be. I even remember when I emailed you or DM’d you a question based on some of your articles and you always replied! Those were the days! I, too, don’t even go there anymore.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yeesh. Didn't take long for Joey Lucchesi's former teammate to crush a loooong home run off him. Manny Machado cranked a solo shot 104.6 mph off the bat. Mets fall into a 1-0 deficit in the first.Beat Writer / Columnist
This **** is still serious y'allPhil Nevin has been very sick. He had a fever and other symptoms of Covid, and then was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. He's lost 22 pounds in the last few weeks and has a line in his arm still as he gets treatment each morning.Blogger / Podcaster
Flattered, just 3 days since announcing this, 600 subscribers have signed up! I’ll announce full details next week!! Thank you so much for the support!! ❤️ https://t.co/zm74IEQbadBeat Writer / Columnist
Lucchesi allows his third home run of the season, a no-doubt shot to left by Manny Machado. It's 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
