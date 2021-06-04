New York Mets
Baty stays hot, smacks 2 HRs
by: Nick Trujillo — MLB: Mets 1h
All three of his home runs on the year have come in June, and he has torn Jersey Shore pitching apart in the four games Brooklyn has matched up with the BlueClaws. Baty blast!
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting
by: N/A — MLB: Devil Rays 1m
Final score: Padres 2, Mets 0—Minor league bats no match for major league pitching
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Snell pitches seven shutout innings as the offense goes silent in San Diego
Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Buffalo Bisons | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 17m
TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) – Buffalo and Syracuse met in a doubleheader on Friday after Thursday’s game was postponed because of rain. Game one went into extra innings with Buffalo winning…
Dewey Does it All
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 36m
It may be difficult to understand what Dwight “Dewey” Evans meant to the Red Sox if you didn’t live in Boston during his playing career. His consistency and longevity, not to mention the fact that he stood out on a star-laden team, made him as...
Mets, Bisons split Friday doubleheader in Trenton | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 47m
Video Story: Mets, Padres spar in SD
by: N/A — MLB: Padres 53m
Mets @ Padres Jun. 04, 2021
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 6/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . Nat...
Tweets
They lost the first two games of this series… fine… okay! Go out there tomorrow and score for your ace and get him a win. I will take that right now in a heartbeat. Start winning games for Jake! #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets have won 6 of 9, are 3.5 up in the division, have one of the best, most complete pitching staffs in baseball, and a scrappy roster that continues to pick themselves up love where this team is at.. 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
The Marlins, Phillies, and Braves all lost today, so the #Mets will remain 4.0 games up in 1st place in the NL East #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets and their AAA lineup were not going to beat the Padres. Be thankful the division is still awful themselves again today and hope maybe degrom can get himself a couple runs and win tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets vs. > .500 teams: 25-11 Mets vs. < .500 teams: 2-12Blogger / Podcaster
This is why I said to rest Villar this series. I know, I know they need him against the Padres but if he aggregates the hamstring and we lose him for a long amount of time then we will have to see Drury every night and I don’t want that. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
