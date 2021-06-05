New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets dominated by Blake Snell in shutout loss to Padres
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
SAN DIEGO — Joey Lucchesi was supposed to be the bigger concern for the Mets than Blake Snell among Friday’s starting pitchers, but that script got thoroughly flipped. In his homecoming, the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
It's The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 30m
When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s s…
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting
by: N/A — MLB: Dodgers 35m
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Manny Machado homers, Blake Snell K's 10 in Padres 2-0 win over Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 51m
The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0. Manny Machado hit a first-inning home run, and Blake Snell pitched a gem going seven innings and striking out 10.
Snell Makes It Look Easy in Padres 2-0 Win Over Mets
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 52m
The New York Mets have never done well against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, and the trend continued in their 2-0 loss. Snell had everything going against the Mets and held them hitless for the first six innings of the game, and worked out...
Mets vs Padres Highlights: Mets offense struggles as they get shut out 2-0 Friday night | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Padres pitcher Blake Snell shut down the Mets offense, holding a no-hitter through six before giving up a hit to Francisco Lindor. New York couldn’t drive hi...
Mets Had Just Three Hits
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
For the second night in a row, the San Diego Padres flirted with a no-hitter against the New York Mets. This time it was Blake Snell. Through 4.2 innings, he was perfect until he walked Billy McKin…
Mets give Lucchesi no room for error
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
SAN DIEGO -- How quickly frustration turned to hope for the Mets late Friday night at Petco Park, where Blake Snell had so thoroughly dominated them over the first six innings. The Mets knew their best remaining chance to crack a hit off Snell would...
Gut Reaction: Padres 2, Mets 0 (6/4/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The Mets offense struggled as they got shut out 2-0 on Friday night in San Diego https://t.co/zEBZ0Ngu12TV / Radio Network
-
Joey Lucchesi says he's building confidence after this recent stretch of strong outings https://t.co/LGrv8AURg1TV / Radio Network
-
Luis Rojas talks about him & James McCann's ejection in the 9th inning "I was disagreeing with some of the calls...I know Mac's got a pretty good zone and he knows what's been going on for the entire game just catching. That's where my frustration was"TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Francisco Lindor's views on the shift and analytics haven't changed from Spring Training "I don't like it...analytics, not huge on it...analytics help us prepare and respect to that and it helps to create more jobs...I won gold gloves before without that shift"TV / Radio Network
-
Francisco Lindor is "very encouraged" by his results at the plate of late "When I get home, maybe I don't get booed"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets