New York Mets

Fox Sports
Manny Machado homers, Blake Snell K's 10 in Padres 2-0 win over Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 50m

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0. Manny Machado hit a first-inning home run, and Blake Snell pitched a gem going seven innings and striking out 10.

Metstradamus
It's The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 30m

When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s s…

MLB
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting

by: N/A MLB: Dodgers 35m

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Empire Sports Media
Snell Makes It Look Easy in Padres 2-0 Win Over Mets

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 52m

The New York Mets have never done well against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, and the trend continued in their 2-0 loss. Snell had everything going against the Mets and held them hitless for the first six innings of the game, and worked out...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Padres Highlights: Mets offense struggles as they get shut out 2-0 Friday night | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Padres pitcher Blake Snell shut down the Mets offense, holding a no-hitter through six before giving up a hit to Francisco Lindor. New York couldn’t drive hi...

Mets Daddy

Mets Had Just Three Hits

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

For the second night in a row, the San Diego Padres flirted with a no-hitter against the New York Mets. This time it was Blake Snell. Through 4.2 innings, he was perfect until he walked Billy McKin…

MLB: Mets.com
Mets give Lucchesi no room for error

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

SAN DIEGO -- How quickly frustration turned to hope for the Mets late Friday night at Petco Park, where Blake Snell had so thoroughly dominated them over the first six innings. The Mets knew their best remaining chance to crack a hit off Snell would...

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Padres 2, Mets 0 (6/4/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    The Mets offense struggled as they got shut out 2-0 on Friday night in San Diego https://t.co/zEBZ0Ngu12
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 35m
    Joey Lucchesi says he's building confidence after this recent stretch of strong outings https://t.co/LGrv8AURg1
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 55m
    Luis Rojas talks about him & James McCann's ejection in the 9th inning "I was disagreeing with some of the calls...I know Mac's got a pretty good zone and he knows what's been going on for the entire game just catching. That's where my frustration was"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 55m
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 1h
    Francisco Lindor's views on the shift and analytics haven't changed from Spring Training "I don't like it...analytics, not huge on it...analytics help us prepare and respect to that and it helps to create more jobs...I won gold gloves before without that shift"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 1h
    Francisco Lindor is "very encouraged" by his results at the plate of late "When I get home, maybe I don't get booed"
    TV / Radio Network
