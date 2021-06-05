Quantcast
New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ bullpen solid again, except for one stumble

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

The Mets' bullpen has another solid game, but Jeurys Familia did give up one run in the unit's 3 ¹/₃ innings of work in their 2-0 loss to the Padres on Friday night.

Sports Media 101

It’s The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s single into a runner on third and nobody out in a 1-0 game, you...

Metstradamus
MLB
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting

by: N/A MLB: Dodgers 2h

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Fox Sports
Manny Machado homers, Blake Snell K's 10 in Padres 2-0 win over Mets

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0. Manny Machado hit a first-inning home run, and Blake Snell pitched a gem going seven innings and striking out 10.

Empire Sports Media
Snell Makes It Look Easy in Padres 2-0 Win Over Mets

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets have never done well against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, and the trend continued in their 2-0 loss. Snell had everything going against the Mets and held them hitless for the first six innings of the game, and worked out...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Padres Highlights: Mets offense struggles as they get shut out 2-0 Friday night | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Padres pitcher Blake Snell shut down the Mets offense, holding a no-hitter through six before giving up a hit to Francisco Lindor. New York couldn’t drive hi...

Mets Daddy

Mets Had Just Three Hits

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

For the second night in a row, the San Diego Padres flirted with a no-hitter against the New York Mets. This time it was Blake Snell. Through 4.2 innings, he was perfect until he walked Billy McKin…

