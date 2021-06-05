New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ James McCann, Luis Rojas ejected for arguing strike call
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
James McCann and Rojas were both ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after McCann voiced displeasure with a called third strike for the second out in the ninth in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Padres...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
It’s The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 3h
When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s single into a runner on third and nobody out in a 1-0 game, you...
It's The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s s…
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting
by: N/A — MLB: Dodgers 4h
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Manny Machado homers, Blake Snell K's 10 in Padres 2-0 win over Mets
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 4h
The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0. Manny Machado hit a first-inning home run, and Blake Snell pitched a gem going seven innings and striking out 10.
Snell Makes It Look Easy in Padres 2-0 Win Over Mets
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 4h
The New York Mets have never done well against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell, and the trend continued in their 2-0 loss. Snell had everything going against the Mets and held them hitless for the first six innings of the game, and worked out...
Mets vs Padres Highlights: Mets offense struggles as they get shut out 2-0 Friday night | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Padres pitcher Blake Snell shut down the Mets offense, holding a no-hitter through six before giving up a hit to Francisco Lindor. New York couldn’t drive hi...
Mets Had Just Three Hits
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
For the second night in a row, the San Diego Padres flirted with a no-hitter against the New York Mets. This time it was Blake Snell. Through 4.2 innings, he was perfect until he walked Billy McKin…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets' James McCann, Luis Rojas ejected for arguing strike call https://t.co/5Z5gAS6bFSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' bullpen solid again, except for one stumble https://t.co/dOABnRYzI8Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets offense struggled as they got shut out 2-0 on Friday night in San Diego https://t.co/zEBZ0Ngu12TV / Radio Network
-
Joey Lucchesi says he's building confidence after this recent stretch of strong outings https://t.co/LGrv8AURg1TV / Radio Network
-
Luis Rojas talks about him & James McCann's ejection in the 9th inning "I was disagreeing with some of the calls...I know Mac's got a pretty good zone and he knows what's been going on for the entire game just catching. That's where my frustration was"TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets