MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Blake Snell lead Padres past Mets - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell, Pierce...
Mets split doubleheader with Bison in Trenton - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | egallanty@syracusechiefs.com — Syracuse 8m
The Mets are 10-18 and return home Tuesday.
St. Lucie Mets Drop 4th Straight to Mighty Mussels, 3-2
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 24m
Montas fires 3.0 hitless innings in loss FORT MYERS, Fla. (June 4, 2021) – The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels clipped the St. Lucie Mets 3-2...
Morning Briefing: Mets Look for First Win of Series Against Padres
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 34m
Good morning, Mets fans!After getting shut out on Friday night, the Mets will look to take game three of the series against the Padres tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET tonight.Latest Mets NewsThe
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/5/21: Brooklyn, Syracuse play two apiece
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
NY Mets Book Review: “Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life” by Bill Madden is about more than one terrific pitcher
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
I probably should read more than I do. Reading is like exercise, hugs, and vegetables. Can you have too much of any in your life? The most recent book I cr...
Mets’ James McCann, Luis Rojas ejected for arguing strike call
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
James McCann and Rojas were both ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after McCann voiced displeasure with a called third strike for the second out in the ninth in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Padres...
It’s The Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Half The Team Is Gone
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 5h
When Blake Snell has an outing like he did, it’s hard to expect a win. But after he lost the no-hitter to lead off the 7th, and after a Tommy Pham error that turned Francisco Lindor’s single into a runner on third and nobody out in a 1-0 game, you...
Pete Alonso, described by Keith Hernandez as “locked in” had a hit last night! Although it was not a home run, you guys are all happy with singles hitting Pete and his .781 OPS!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Take Rubber Game Against Padres
Morning Briefing: Mets Look for First Win of Series Against Padres
Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Take Rubber Game Against Padres
Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Francisco Alvarez all homered for the cyclones during yesterday's doubleheader, and Binghamton won in a blowout.
This call was as close as it gets so I won't get on the ump here. This is why we need robot umps though. James McCann gets rung up on a questionable strike 3 and McCann & Luis Rojas were not pleased.
