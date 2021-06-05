Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amazin’ Memories: Mets Draft Future Captain, David Wright

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 34m

19 years ago today, the New York Mets drafted an 18-year-old from Hickory High School in Chesapeake, Virginia by the name of David Wright. Little did they know at the time, they were getting the e

Call To The Pen

The Francisco Lindor trade: An early reassessment

by: Bill Felber Fansided: Call To The Pen 9m

When the Francisco Lindor deal went down in early January, it was universally interpreted as a bold challenge by the New York Mets to the Atlanta Braves’...

Elite Sports NY
Mets at Padres – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 34m

Mets at Padres – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

WFAN
Francisco Lindor: 'When I get home, maybe I don't get booed'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is finally heating up for the Mets, batting .400 over his last seven games: ‘When I get home, maybe I don’t get booed.’

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 6/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends a...

Rising Apple

NY Mets top 3 relief pitcher trade candidates from MLBTR’s Top 40

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

My wife has trouble sleeping some nights. She’ll stay up tossing and turning wondering about how life will go. She stresses about bills, family, and heal...

NBC Sports
Red Sox get three prospects to complete Andrew Benintendi trade

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City on Friday to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the...

The Apple

Joey Lucchesi is Progressing Splendidly

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 3h

Early bumps in the road appear to be in the rearview for the funky southpaw

Tweets

    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 53s
    Brett Baty’s Hard Work Paying Off in Recent Hot Stretch https://t.co/QIFSaeI41Q
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 4m
    It continues to be strategy by Mets to load up on "guys" to fill in OF spots temporarily in upper minors and majors to try and hold down fort and not try to rush any other remaining in house OF prospects that would demand a 40man and risk of loss if DFAd later (Cortes/Magnum)
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5m
    RT @LockedOnMets: #Mets third base prospect Brett Baty has been CRUSHING the pitching down in High-A: - 94 PA, .372/.468/.577, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 10 XBH, 14 BB, 191 wRC+ Baty, 21, is two years younger than the league average age in High-A. He is making a serious case for a promotion to Binghamton. 🔥 https://t.co/3z1TXN1uQY
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 8m
    #FormerMetWatch
    Tim Healey
    Source: The Mets signed Cesar Puello to a minor-league deal. He will join Triple-A Syracuse. Puello was with the Mets from 2007-15. He's played parts of three big league seasons with the Angels/Rays/Marlins/Red Sox. This year with Boston's Triple-A team: .158/.370/.184.
    Jayson Stark @jaysonst 8m
    At the Mets' previous home, there was once a Father's Day perfect game. Now here's your chance to order a perfect Father's Day gift. I love these 3-D, LED-lit models like this Citi Field. Plus football & basketball. My name JAYSON gets you 10% off! Go to https://t.co/wMzRGD34zS
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 12m
    (Spongebob gif) 7 years later
    Ernest Dove
    @AdamRubinESPN I wish cesar puello would have continued progress and shown 5 tool talent in Vegas. .woulda/coulda/shoulda been our LF #METS
  • More Mets Tweets