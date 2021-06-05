New York Mets
Brett Baty’s Hard Work Paying Off in Recent Hot Stretch
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 1h
Coming out of the 2019 first-year player draft Brett Baty was labeled as one of the best pure hitters across the board. The 19-year-old from Austin, Texas, declined his offer to play at the colle
Mets: Shut Down By Good Pitching – But Now It’s Our Turn
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 52m
The Mets ran into a buzz saw the last two nights at the hands of two great pitchers. Now it's their turn with deGrom and Stroman back to back.
Good Company
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 53m
Im going with D. The no-hit bid went by the boards when Francisco Lindor led off the 7 th with a dunker in front of Tommy Pham, which Pham played into a triple. G-R-I-S-W-O-L-D.
Padres Claim Sam McWilliams From Mets
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Padres announced (via Twitter) that right-hander Sam McWilliams has been claimed off waivers from the Mets. Right-hander Taylor Williams …
The Francisco Lindor trade: An early reassessment
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
When the Francisco Lindor deal went down in early January, it was universally interpreted as a bold challenge by the New York Mets to the Atlanta Braves’...
Mets at Padres – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Mets at Padres – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Francisco Lindor: 'When I get home, maybe I don't get booed'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Shortstop Francisco Lindor is finally heating up for the Mets, batting .400 over his last seven games: ‘When I get home, maybe I don’t get booed.’
