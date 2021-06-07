New York Mets
How impressive was the Mets’ split with the Padres over the weekend? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On SportsNite, the guys discuss the Red Sox sweeping the Yankees and the Mets coming back to split their series with the Padres.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv...
Mets players defend Jacob deGrom, confirm he's just that good - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 29m
Someone really tried it.
Mets: After some ugly early struggles, Francisco Lindor is finally playing like himself
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 31m
The start of the 2021 season was nightmarish for New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor. Signed to a $341 million contract extension, he had the expectations of a highly demanding fanbase on his shoulder, and as a newcomer still getting to know...
Some Schmuck Dodgers Fan Tried To Call Out Jacob deGrom For Cheating On Twitter And Promptly Got Chirped By A Bunch Of The Mets Pitchers And Catchers | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 39m
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, huh? At the end of the 2017 season Jacob deGrom decided to cut his hair, maybe make a deal with the devil, and is now doing shit nobody has ever seen before on ...
Two Mets make Prospect Team of the Week
by: Sam Dykstra — MLB: Mets 41m
Brett Baty is back on the Prospect Team of the Week. The Mets’ No. 4 prospect was MLB Pipeline’s first third-base honoree last month when he came flying out of the gate for High-A Brooklyn, and he did enough to keep up that momentum with a return to...
Mike's Mets - Solving the Strikeout Epidemic
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 44m
By Mike Steffanos One of the biggest stories in Major League Baseball this season is the dominance of pitchers over hitters. Through yest...
Why The Mets Might Actually Be Good
by: Neil Paine — Five Thirty Eight 45m
And why they might not.
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday
by: Derek Carty, Daily Fantasy — ESPN 1h
Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.
Tweets
-
If you feel like having your jaw drop and sink through the ground, look at the full 2010 draft. Mets took deGrom at 272. Mason Williams - yes, that Mason Williams, was taken by the Yankees at 145. There were ONE HUNDRED TWENTY SEVEN people between the two.Mets drafted Matt Harvey in the first round of this draft. Noah Syndergaard was taken a bit later by Toronto. And there’s deGrom all the way down in round 9. https://t.co/R6uhybxwqUMisc
-
Amazin' But True Podcast: @JakeBrownRadio & @FiggieNY talk about the deGrom and Stro show, the Mets being fun to watch, Figgie bowling a 297, Sister Karen & take a trip to the Nelson Figueroa Spanish Academy. Apple: https://t.co/1tXgrTkBxd Spotify: https://t.co/r9H0b9E0QRBlogger / Podcaster
-
The vibe is immaculate when the energy is authentic! 🗣 @HDMHApparel @_shugoPlayer
-
Among 477 minor league hitters with a min. 100 plate appearances this season, the @Mets feature two players in the top six in wRC+: Brett Baty: T-4th (195) Francisco Álvarez: 6th (192) @BKCyclones @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have been in first place since May 8. today is June 7 and they're *just* starting to get actual respect as contenders fuel to the fire.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets drafted Matt Harvey in the first round of this draft. Noah Syndergaard was taken a bit later by Toronto. And there’s deGrom all the way down in round 9.11 years ago today, the 2010 MLB draft started. THIS CLASS WAS STACKED 🤩 https://t.co/WuzirDZEWlTV / Radio Personality
