New York Mets Injury Report (6/7/21)

Everyone knew he did this crap in Houston. The damn Astros endorsed it across the organization. You - the media - ignored it because of the pinstripes. That’s why the fake outrage over sign stealing was laughable.

John Harper Column for https://t.co/HXLkX5MaC9: As pressure mounts on Boone, most Yankee problems are lineup/offense related. But there's this too: was Cole's spin rate down last start due to fear of MLB crackdown? It creates intrigue around his next start. https://t.co/tzRV3FB6PW