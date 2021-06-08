One of the most fascinating coaches I have ever covered, and successful beyond belief. When he came to America from Ireland one of his first jobs was as a cameraman for Channel 9 Mets broadcasts. Godspeed to a great, great man.

AR Democrat-Gazette BREAKING: John McDonnell who became a Razorbacks legend over four decades, died late Monday in Fayetteville, his family announced. Read more on his life, career » https://t.co/7UQEyvea1Q