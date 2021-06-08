New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Series Preview: Mets Conclude Road Trip With Two in Baltimore
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets (29-23, first place in the National League's eastern division) will conclude their nine-game road trip with two games at Camden Yards against manager Brandon Hyde's Baltimore Ori
More Recent New York Mets Articles
LIVE: Mets Press Conference | 06/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Luis Rojas addresses the media prior to the series opener in Baltimore
Mets Minors Players of the Week: Baty, Cortes Showcase Power
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Merized Online 11m
It was a good week for both offense and pitching to start the month of June for the New York Mets MiLB organizations. These are the Mets Minors Players of the Week!Triple-A Syracuse MetsAfter
NY Mets, Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday, June 8 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 15m
David Peterson (1-4, 5.89) will start for the Mets, while Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96) gets the call for the Orioles.
Mack's Mock Pick - #29 - RHP - Gavin Williams
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
Gavin Williams Williams has been one of the darlings of the mock draft season this year propelling himself into a guaranteed second roun...
How things went so wrong for ex-Met prospect Jarred Kelenic - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 52m
Dozens of cheerful moments have bloomed from the Mets’ unconventional first-place season, but now it’s getting a brief addition of schadenfreude.
Mets vs. Orioles prediction: Hard to trust David Peterson
by: Stitches — New York Post 2h
We backed David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA) twice and he has made us regret our decision.
3 Stats That Prove Francisco Lindor Is Doing Fine In 2021
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 3h
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor struggled badly in the first few weeks, but he is waking up, backed by these three stats.
Mets at Orioles – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 4h
Mets at Orioles – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Stay up to date on the status of tonight's game by clicking the link here -- https://t.co/UgWsw7JL7QMinors
-
Obviously a small sample, but James McCann has produced a +1 Outs Above Average (OAA) & +2 DRS at first base this season. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedNow that #Mets are comfortable with McCann at 1B, using him there tonight in a DH park gives them some added flexibility.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Mets Game 53 of 163, @ BAL Tuesday, June 8, 7:05 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96) Villar 3B Lindor SS McCann 1B Alonso DH D. Smith LF Pillar CF Nido C McKinney RF Peraza 2B Peterson LHP (1-4, 5.89)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Locked In Pete Alonso’s 7 HRs are 84th most in The MLB Game Notes for June 8th https://t.co/NYYMhI3mkOBlogger / Podcaster
-
🔸🔹 Tuesday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 6/8 | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🔸🔹 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #MLB #LGM #MLBFoxSports #MLBtoPDX #MiLB #MLBtwitter #Padres #Mets #MLBxESPN #MLBNetwork #ESPN #Orioles https://t.co/LPRH5kNeLKBlog / Website
-
Take solace, Mets fans - even with the trouble in the OF, Jarred Kelenic has also been struggling. https://t.co/Y2Ei9cY6JjTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets