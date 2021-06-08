New York Mets
Orioles Destroy Mets Pitching in 10-3 Blowout Loss
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets' top three in their starting rotation are as good as it gets, but there are glaring holes with the pitchers that follow them. David Peterson fell victim to an onslaught from the Baltimore Orioles, led by Mets killer Maikel Franco...
David Peterson struggles again as Mets get ripped by Orioles
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
The Mets have a David Peterson problem. The lefty struggled again in the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets Fall Prey to Orioles
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2m
For David Peterson, this will make back to back shortened starts when the lefty is out there. This time out against the Baltimore Orioles, Peterson threw just 2.2 innings while surrendering four earned runs on eight base hits. The left-hander’s ERA...
Pete Alonso's two-homer game | 06/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Pete Alonso hits two home runs and drives all three runs of the game for the Mets against the Orioles
Peterson chased in 3rd in rough start vs. O's
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
BALTIMORE -- By the time David Peterson walked off the mound at Camden Yards on Tuesday, head bowed and face stern, the Mets were already well on their way to a 10-3 loss to the Orioles. Peterson had again submitted a poor start, allowing four runs...
Mets vs Orioles Highlights: Orioles unleash 16-hit attack on Mets in 10-3 rout
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
The struggle for David Peterson continues, as he lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up 8 hits and 4 runs. The Mets bullpen didn't fare much better, as the Ori...
David Peterson’s Struggles Continue, Orioles Rout Mets 10-3
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 16m
Maybe we should go back to 10 p.m. starts.The Mets' return from the West Coast was a dud, losing 10-3 to the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night in the first of a two-game series.Pete Alonso l
Orioles pound David Peterson en route to routing Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 21m
BALTIMORE — The Mets might have a David Peterson problem. He had his second stinker of a start in a row Tuesday night in the Mets’ 10-3 loss to the Orioles. In 2 2/3 innings, Peterson allowed four run
