New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Nationals’ trade deadline plan for possible Yankees target Max Scherzer takes shape - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The Washington Nationals might be willing to trade three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer before the July 30 non-waiver deadline.

Five Thirty Eight
Zack Wheeler Was Always The Next Big Thing. He’s Finally Put It All Together.

by: Brian Menéndez Five Thirty Eight 34s

Zack Wheeler might be baseball's best-kept secret.

Metro News
Mets have no choice but to ride it out with David Peterson for now | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 7m

For a second-straight start, New York Mets sophomore southpaw David Peterson was tagged and run from the hill early.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Value of a Good Butt-Kicking

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 8m

The Mets got their butts kicked in Baltimore on Tuesday night. Whats to be done with Peterson? Thats more than enough, but maybe theres something more. Probably not.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Syracuse Mets Vs. Worcester Red Sox - 6/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14m

  The Syracuse Mets are home to play the Worcester Red Sox.   It's the game two of the six game series...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Potential Yankees-Marlins Starling Marte trade is starting to make sense - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 48m

The Miami Marlins might be willing to trade All-Star outfielder Starling Marte before the July 30 non-waiver deadline.

WFAN
Luis Rojas still committed to struggling David Peterson

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 49m

Mets manager Luis Rojas is still committed to struggling starter David Peterson, telling reporters that the lefty will make his next scheduled start.

Mets Daddy
David Peterson Remaining In Rotation Pure Stubbornness

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Objectively speaking, David Peterson is one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball. Among pitchers with at least 40.0 IP, he has the fifth worst ERA and 14th worst FIP. The biggest trouble with…

