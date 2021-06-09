Quantcast
New York Mets

WFAN
Luis Rojas talks sticky substances with Carton & Roberts

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks sticky substances with Carton and Roberts: ‘I’m completely unaware of any of our guys using any kind of stuff.’

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
Pete Alonso Calls Out MLB For Manipulating Baseballs

by: Gabe Angieri Mets Merized Online 2m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso met with the media via Zoom today and shared his opinion on MLB cracking down on pitchers using "sticky substances."Contrary to what other MLB hitters,

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Orioles - 6/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 10m

    The Mets are in Baltimore to play the Orioles. Today it's the game two of the two game series.  Me...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets' Alonso: MLB 'manipulates' ball based on FA

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14m

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said Wednesday that he disagrees with MLB's crackdown on pitcher-friendly sticky substances, and that the larger issue facing the sport is the league's manipulation of baseballs depending on free-agent class.

The Mets Police
Pete Alonso said things about baseballs to the media – let’s break it down FOR REAL.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31m

  Pete Alonso spoke to the media.  I shall comment. Pete, anywhere else is CITI FIELD.  So is the answer ONE?   Because that’s how many you’ve hit at home.  It’s June 9th.  P…

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Orioles, 6/9/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m

The Mets look to bounce back from yesterday’s drubbing in a rematch with Matt Harvey in Baltimore.

For The Win
The Mets' Pete Alonso had a wild conspiracy theory about MLB manipulating baseballs

by: Andrew Joseph USA Today: For The Win 42m

Whoa.

The Score
Mets' Alonso blames MLB's ball manipulation for sticky-substance rise

by: Jason Wilson The Score 42m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is in favor of pitchers doctoring balls with whatever substance they want and thinks the real story is how Major League Baseball keeps changing the ball from year to year. Pete Alonso with one hitter's...

WFAN
Carlos Carrasco no longer throwing off slope

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 43m

Carlos Carrasco continues to struggle in getting back to a mound, as the veteran righty is no longer throwing off a slope, and there is no timetable for a return.

