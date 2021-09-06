Quantcast
Gameday: Mets @ Orioles - 6/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44s

    The Mets are in Baltimore to play the Orioles. Today it's the game two of the two game series.  Me...

Mets' Alonso: MLB 'manipulates' ball based on FA

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said Wednesday that he disagrees with MLB's crackdown on pitcher-friendly sticky substances, and that the larger issue facing the sport is the league's manipulation of baseballs depending on free-agent class.

Pete Alonso said things about baseballs to the media – let’s break it down FOR REAL.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

  Pete Alonso spoke to the media.  I shall comment. Pete, anywhere else is CITI FIELD.  So is the answer ONE?   Because that’s how many you’ve hit at home.  It’s June 9th.  P…

Open Thread: Mets vs. Orioles, 6/9/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

The Mets look to bounce back from yesterday’s drubbing in a rematch with Matt Harvey in Baltimore.

The Mets' Pete Alonso had a wild conspiracy theory about MLB manipulating baseballs

Mets' Alonso blames MLB's ball manipulation for sticky-substance rise

Carlos Carrasco no longer throwing off slope

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 34m

Carlos Carrasco continues to struggle in getting back to a mound, as the veteran righty is no longer throwing off a slope, and there is no timetable for a return.

Pete Alonso accuses MLB of manipulating baseballs for this reason

