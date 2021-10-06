New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 6/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our frien...
The Legend Of Kevin Pillar Hitting Two Home Runs With A Bat Covered In His Own Blood Has Been Born | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 5m
To answer the question of the top tweet, I don't know and I don't care. You know why? Because the LEGEND of Kevin Pillar hitting a home run with a bat covered in his own blood has already been establi...
No, Kevin Pillar is not still using the same blood-covered bat from when he got hit in the face
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 11m
It was just pine tar.
The Beat Is Back
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 18m
Reporters are back at baseball games. Here's what they should do.
Mets' No. 2 prospect adds muscle, power
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 41m
NEW YORK -- When the Mets inked Ronny Mauricio out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 to a then-franchise-record $2.1 million signing bonus, scouts predicted the 16-year-old shortstop would hit for more power as his 6-foot-3 frame filled out. That...
Hey Mets Fans, This Bud’s For You
by: Barry Duchan — Mets Merized Online 51m
On June 7, 1963, one day after his 19th birthday, a tough and scrawny kid who weighed 150 pounds soak and wet, signed with the New York Mets. His name... Bud Harrelson.Back in 1963 and 1964
How impressive have Taijuan Walker and Kevin Pillar been for the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
After a 14-1 rout of the Orioles, SportsNite discusses how impressive pitcher Taijuan Walker and OF Kevin Pillar have been for the Mets so far this season.Wa...
-Illar of the Day, Games 50-54
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
After a brief respite, the -illar Bros were back at it this weekend.
-
RT @Jolly_Olive: In terms of bang for your buck, is there any better FA signing than Taijuan Walker?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Incredible hospitality, and a great facility, at @USA_Lacrosse Headquarters. A whopping five players with @StonyBrookWLAX ties at today’s Team USA workout. Enjoying the visit.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Since returning from the injured list, Pete Alonso has hit .371/.405/.743 with 4 HR, 9 R, 12 RBI, and a 215 wRC+. Seems pretty good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Moments like this >>> What’s your favorite #CitiField memory? #TBTMisc
-
Oh my, @mookiebetts! 😱Official Team Account
-
No. 2 Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio has added 💪 since his last Minors season. It's paying off in dingers: https://t.co/7fO3XfzHefMinors
