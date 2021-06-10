Time the bleep out! So because they lost 30 of 35 (absolutely brutal) they said “Well we gotta fire someone… let’s flip a coin on these guys livelihood. Who cares?” I hope more thought went into it than that… I’m gonna assume this tweet is just worded poorly.

Bob Nightengale The #Dbacks have lost 30 of their last 35 games and the decision was to either fire coaches or manager Torey Lovullo. They went with the firing of coaches Darnell Coles and Eric Hinske.