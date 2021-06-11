New York Mets
This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor hopes not to be booed, Pillar alleges that the Mets are in first place
by: Joe Sokolowski — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.
MLB rumors: Mets have new target date for Noah Syndergaard’s return - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery last year.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco now a doubt to make season debut in July?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 24m
If no news is truly good news, then any news appears to be bad news as it pertains to the health of New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.
Mets welcome Padres to Citi Field for weekend rematch
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
The two teams split their four-game set last weekend.
Toscano: Luis Guillorme To Be Activated Friday
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 45m
Luis Guillorme will be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's game, according to Justin Toscano of The Record. Guillorme has been out since April 30 with an oblique injury. If he's acti
Mets Game Preview: (6/11/21) vs. San Diego Padres (37-27)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 48m
The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have a rematch of last weekend's thrilling series at Citi Field. After a terrific 14-1 victory...
Padres at Mets – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2h
The Mets get another look at the Padres less than one week after playing in San Diego. Jacob deGrom will take the mound Friday.
Lunch Time Links 6/11/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...
Max Scherzer on Mets radar at MLB trade deadline? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On BNNY, Jim Duquette and Anthony Recker offer up some starting pitching options the Mets could pursue at the trade deadline, including Max ScherzerWatch Mor...
Where do the Yankees and Mets stand in their respective divisions? https://t.co/lXNwm9t9KmTV / Radio Network
Where do the Yankees and Mets stand in the respective divisions? https://t.co/6W9v7eWJaiTV / Radio Network
RT @NYMhistory: 6/11/2005 Marlon Anderson hits a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run to tie the game off of Francisco Rodríguez in the ninth inning. In the bottom of the tenth down 3-2, Cliff Floyd hits a walk-off three-run home run to win the game for the Mets. @MarlonAnderson8 @CliffFloyd30 https://t.co/oM6plz1oldBlogger / Podcaster
RT @metsfan0431: Seeing this deGrom stat on @MLBNetwork this morning reminded me of Tim’s great read below: We always talk about deGrom doing things that haven’t been done in over a decade, but do we ever stop to realize he’s doing things that haven’t been done in over a CENTURY?! https://t.co/Lpm79AOayE https://t.co/Uwdz85CDUVBeat Writer / Columnist
THAT’S MY BROTHER! @JaydenStroman‘25 SS Jayden Stroman (NY) has looked the part for @TEAMELITENATION this week. Switch-hitter has a relaxed setup w/ smooth path and already shows an ability to slow the game down. Singles in the second frame 👇 #NPI21 || @PBRNewYork https://t.co/rE7ns7TiJnPlayer
My choice isn’t winning. Maybe the fans are right and I need to re-evaluate !Who do you think is the best under-25 player in @MLB? #YoungStarsWeekBeat Writer / Columnist
