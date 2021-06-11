New York Mets
Series Preview: Mets Return Home to Face Padres
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets (30-24, first place in the National League's eastern division) return home to face the San Diego Padres (37-27, third place in the National League's western division) in a three-
Mets vs. Padres prediction: Jacob deGrom will dominate
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 11m
Jacob deGrom will lead the Mets to a win over the Padres on Friday night at Citi Field.
How the Mets’ Outfield is Surviving Without Conforto and Nimmo
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 24m
Amid an extremely busy offseason, the New York Mets received a ton of credit for acquiring impact players like Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco, James McCann, Trevor May and more, but the front o
Sandy Alderson on the improbable success of shorthanded Mets
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 36m
Team president Sandy Alderson discusses the improbable success of the shorthanded Mets, who have overcome a wave of injuries to maintain a hold on first place in the NL East.
Mets Beat The Orioles With Power Bats To Earn A Winning Road Trip By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 36m
The Mets earned a winning road trip with a 14 to 1 blowout of the Orioles as they crushed 6 home runs pinning the loss on Ex Met Matt Harvey. The long […]
NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Friday, June 11 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83) will pitch for the Padres, while Jacob deGrom (5-2, 0.62) will go for the Mets.
Could Jacob deGrom win the MVP and Cy Young award this season? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On BNNY, Doug Williams, Hannah Keyser and Anthony Recker discuss whether Mets ace Jacob deGrom could win the NL MVP in addition to the Cy Young Award.Watch M...
Healthy and raking Pete Alonso a major boost for Mets - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 1h
Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas both credited his hot streak to the first baseman getting healthy.
Mike's Mets - A Third of the Way Home
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 2h
By Mike Steffanos When the New York Mets began play in June, I was cautiously optimistic but nonetheless worried about their chances....
Tweets
The ball was flying out of the yard for the @RumblePoniesBB yesterday. 👀Minors
Mets Claim Nick Tropeano Off Waivers From Giants https://t.co/SmP733wPcnBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have claimed reliever Nick Tropeano, who was on their roster late last year, off waivers from the Giants and optioned him to Syracuse. Tommy Hunter to the 60-day IL.Super Fan
Jacob deGrom has allowed more than 3 ER only once in his last 27 starts in Queens, posting a 1.64 ERA at home since May 1, 2019. He ranks 2nd in the majors in home ERA this year (1.09). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RHP Nick Tropeano has been claimed off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Tommy Hunter has been transferred to the 60-day IL.Official Team Account
Pete Alonso hit a 2-run HR in in the first inning of Wednesday's game. It was the 2nd straight game in which he hit a two-run shot in the first inning. Per Elias, Alonso became the 4th player in #Mets history to hit a 1st-inning HR with a runner on base on consecutive days.Blogger / Podcaster
