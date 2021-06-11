New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Nationals check on Scherzer after early exit | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 47m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:AILING ACEThe Nationals will see how Max Scherzer is feeling, a day after he exited a start against San Francisco in which he threw just 12 pit
Mets' Jacob deGrom makes MLB history in dominant start vs. Padres before exiting with injury - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 8m
deGrom recorded his 100th strikeout of the season and also drove in two insurance runs
Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Padres Early with Flexor Injury
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 15m
New York Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom was pulled from Friday's start against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendonitis, the team announced ...
deGrom exits latest gem with flexor tendinitis
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
NEW YORK -- For Jacob deGrom, a season of sheer excellence has been mottled by only one thing: a series of minor health scares, none of which -- to date -- have proven serious enough to derail his pursuit of history. The latest such instance...
Jacob DeGrom Exits Friday Night’s Game With Right Flexor Tendinitis
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2m
Jacob deGrom appeared to be sailing through a strong outing on Friday night with 10 strikeouts over six innings pitched, but did not return for the seventh inning. It was later reported that deGro
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets pitcher leaves game vs. Padres early
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 7m
The Mets are holding their breath again for Jacob deGrom, who left Friday's game against the Padres with flexor tendonitis.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom leaves with right flexor tendinitis - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 9m
Jacob deGrom was doing Jacob deGrom things until an early exit after six innings.
Check out deGrom's two-RBI single | 06/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
Check out a unique look of Jacob deGrom's two-run single against the Padres with an electirc Citi Field atmopshere #CreatorCuts
Jacob deGrom has now driven in more runs as a hitter than he’s allowed as a pitcher this season
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 26m
What he's doing right now is absolutely insane.
