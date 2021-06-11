Quantcast
New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Padres Early with Flexor Injury

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 16m

New York Mets superstar ace Jacob deGrom was pulled from Friday's start against the San Diego Padres with right flexor tendonitis, the team announced ...

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom makes MLB history in dominant start vs. Padres before exiting with injury - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 9m

deGrom recorded his 100th strikeout of the season and also drove in two insurance runs

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom exits latest gem with flexor tendinitis

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- For Jacob deGrom, a season of sheer excellence has been mottled by only one thing: a series of minor health scares, none of which -- to date -- have proven serious enough to derail his pursuit of history. The latest such instance...

Mets Merized
Jacob DeGrom Exits Friday Night’s Game With Right Flexor Tendinitis

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 3m

Jacob deGrom appeared to be sailing through a strong outing on Friday night with 10 strikeouts over six innings pitched, but did not return for the seventh inning. It was later reported that deGro

Lohud
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets pitcher leaves game vs. Padres early

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 8m

The Mets are holding their breath again for Jacob deGrom, who left Friday's game against the Padres with flexor tendonitis.

Daily News
Mets ace Jacob deGrom leaves with right flexor tendinitis - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 10m

Jacob deGrom was doing Jacob deGrom things until an early exit after six innings.

Film Room
Check out deGrom's two-RBI single | 06/11/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Check out a unique look of Jacob deGrom's two-run single against the Padres with an electirc Citi Field atmopshere #CreatorCuts

The Comeback
Jacob deGrom has now driven in more runs as a hitter than he’s allowed as a pitcher this season

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 27m

What he's doing right now is absolutely insane.

