New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom downplays elbow injury after early exit
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 41m
Jacob deGrom was spectacular again Friday night, limiting the Padres to a single hit over six dominant innings, but exited with right flexor tendonitis. Luckily, the Mets ace doesn’t think his injury is serious and expects to make his next start.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Jacob deGrom Sets MLB Record for Lowest ERA Through 10 Starts
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 1h
Before exiting with right flexor tendonitis against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued putting up the type of...
Mets Postgame Press Conference | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
LIVE: Jacob deGrom and Luis Rojas speak to the media after tonight’s game.
Mets' Jacob deGrom makes MLB history in dominant start vs. Padres before exiting with injury - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
deGrom recorded his 100th strikeout of the season and also drove in two insurance runs
Jose Reyes (Part Three): The Return to New York (2016-2018)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4m
2016: After Jose Reyes served his suspension for domestic violence the Colorado Rockies optioned him to AAA & he was soon designated for ...
Mets’ deGrom Leaves With Flexor Tendinitis In Win Vs Padres
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 14m
The injury spoiled a memorable two-way performance by deGrom, who has has five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed.
Jacob Is The Answer, But Even The Answer Has Questions
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 27m
The obvious storyline weaving through Friday’s 3-2 victory over San Diego was how good Jacob deGrom is and continues to be. He threw six scoreless, giving up one hit, and striking out ten. Oh…
DeGrom Discusses Injury, Expects to Make Next Start
by: Gabe Angieri — Mets Merized Online 28m
After exiting Friday night's game with right flexor tendonitis, Jacob deGrom spoke to the media after the game to discuss the severity of the injury and his concern level.DeGrom said he was de
Jacob deGrom Left Tonight's Game Early With Something Called Right Flexor Tendonitis. And Now We Pray | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 29m
Ahhhhh, nothing like millions of Mets fans going from trying to not jinx a perfect game to going to WebMD to look up what the fuck right flexor tendonitis is. No, really.It is NEVER fucking easy. I as...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
An increased capacity and Citi Field and Jacob deGrom did what Jacob deGrom does best. Such an electric atmosphere tonight ⚡TV / Radio Network
-
"There's no comparison for Jake, Jake's from another planet honestly" Edwin Diaz marvels at the greatness of Jacob deGrom and says "he might even be the best player in baseball"TV / Radio Network
-
Most IP with more RBI than earned runs allowed, since 1920: 65 Jacob deGrom 2021 51.2 Shohei Ohtani 2018 47.1 Shohei Ohtani 2021 31.2 Willie Smith 1964Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Jacob deGrom thrills Citi Field crowd with dominate six innings and two-run single, but mood dampens when he leaves early with elbow issue. @mroberson22 -- https://t.co/ESKJnKYwpe https://t.co/dJiRGwq8Q6Newspaper / Magazine
-
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Jake Mangum Walks it off! https://t.co/1qDsEHKbzPBlog / Website
-
RT @FanSided: An injury could stop Jacob deGrom’s impressive season in its tracks. https://t.co/RTr0UehYBaBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets