New York Mets

Mets Merized
DeGrom Discusses Injury, Expects to Make Next Start

by: Gabe Angieri Mets Merized Online 29m

After exiting Friday night's game with right flexor tendonitis, Jacob deGrom spoke to the media after the game to discuss the severity of the injury and his concern level.DeGrom said he was de

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Sets MLB Record for Lowest ERA Through 10 Starts

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 1h

Before exiting with right flexor tendonitis against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued putting up the type of...

Film Room
Mets Postgame Press Conference | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

LIVE: Jacob deGrom and Luis Rojas speak to the media after tonight’s game.

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom makes MLB history in dominant start vs. Padres before exiting with injury - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

deGrom recorded his 100th strikeout of the season and also drove in two insurance runs

centerfieldmaz
Jose Reyes (Part Three): The Return to New York (2016-2018)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

2016: After Jose Reyes served his suspension for domestic violence the Colorado Rockies optioned him to AAA & he was soon designated for ...

CBS New York
Mets’ deGrom Leaves With Flexor Tendinitis In Win Vs Padres

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 15m

The injury spoiled a memorable two-way performance by deGrom, who has has five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed.

Metstradamus
Jacob Is The Answer, But Even The Answer Has Questions

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 28m

The obvious storyline weaving through Friday’s 3-2 victory over San Diego was how good Jacob deGrom is and continues to be. He threw six scoreless, giving up one hit, and striking out ten. Oh…

Barstool Sports
Jacob deGrom Left Tonight's Game Early With Something Called Right Flexor Tendonitis. And Now We Pray | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 30m

Ahhhhh, nothing like millions of Mets fans going from trying to not jinx a perfect game to going to WebMD to look up what the fuck right flexor tendonitis is. No, really.It is NEVER fucking easy. I as...

