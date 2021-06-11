New York Mets
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Jake Mangum Walks it off!
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
Syracuse Mets (11-23) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Worcester Red Sox 5-3. Tyler Megill was great in his second AAA start, going 5.1 innings of one run ball. Megill allowed just 2 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts. After Reid-Foley pitched 1.2...
Mets’ deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 13m
Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.
Jacob deGrom Throws A Brilliant 6 Innings But Leaves The Game With A Flexor Tendon Issue As The Mets Hang On To Beat The Padres By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 51m
It was a much anticipated night at CitiField as 26,637 fans paid their way into the joint to watch Jacob deGrom take on the Padres for a second time in a week […]
Mets vs Padres: DeGrom discusses flexor injury, approach vs Padres, 2-run single | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Jacob deGrom says he felt some flexor tightness throughout the week prior to his start Friday night but it never worsened so he felt comfortable making his s...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 6/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . N...
Mets' Jacob deGrom Sets MLB Record for Lowest ERA Through 10 Starts
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 3h
Before exiting with right flexor tendonitis against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued putting up the type of...
Mets Postgame Press Conference | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
LIVE: Jacob deGrom and Luis Rojas speak to the media after tonight’s game.
Mets' Jacob deGrom makes MLB history in dominant start vs. Padres before exiting with injury - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 3h
deGrom recorded his 100th strikeout of the season and also drove in two insurance runs
Rojas on deGrom, crowd in win | 06/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
Luis Rojas discusses Jacob deGrom's injury, his status for his next start and the electric crowd in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Padres
