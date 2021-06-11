New York Mets
deGrom doing the unprecedented -- as hitter
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets 1h
Jacob deGrom had Citi Field rocking like it was mid-October in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Padres on Friday night. The Mets’ ace continued to mount his considerable case for the National League MVP Award with an electric performance against the Padres,
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament on left index finger
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 9m
Mets' Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament in the base of his left index finger.
Concerned Parties
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 17m
If Jacob deGrom is pitching, Jacob deGrom is the show. If Jacob deGrom is hitting, Jacob deGrom is the salvation. Maybe not worst case, but definitely bad case.
New strikeout pitches lift aces to higher gear
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 1h
When an ace expands his repertoire, it can make the game's nastiest pitchers even nastier. That's exactly what's happening with these pitchers in 2021. Multiple big-name pitchers around the league have either introduced an entirely new pitch this...
To Be Frank
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 1h
The way the second half of Frank Tanana’s career unfolded came about, largely, because of the way he lived during the first half of his career. Tanana joined fellow fire-baller Nolan Ryan to form one of the most potent tops of any rotation for much...
Mets’ deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.
Jacob deGrom Throws A Brilliant 6 Innings But Leaves The Game With A Flexor Tendon Issue As The Mets Hang On To Beat The Padres By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
It was a much anticipated night at CitiField as 26,637 fans paid their way into the joint to watch Jacob deGrom take on the Padres for a second time in a week […]
Mets vs Padres: DeGrom discusses flexor injury, approach vs Padres, 2-run single | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Jacob deGrom says he felt some flexor tightness throughout the week prior to his start Friday night but it never worsened so he felt comfortable making his s...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 6/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . N...
