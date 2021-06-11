New York Mets
MetsJunkies Recap: deGrom makes MVP push; Beats Padres
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 11m
What’s there left to say about Jacob deGrom? The guy is otherworldly and always seems extremely humbled. On Friday night, deGrom took the hill and continued to do what he’s been doing all season long… dominate. Tonight the Mets’ ace put forth six...
MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 27m
Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches...
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament on left index finger
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
Mets' Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament in the base of his left index finger.
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
If Jacob deGrom is pitching, Jacob deGrom is the show. If Jacob deGrom is hitting, Jacob deGrom is the salvation. Maybe not worst case, but definitely bad case.
New strikeout pitches lift aces to higher gear
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 2h
When an ace expands his repertoire, it can make the game's nastiest pitchers even nastier. That's exactly what's happening with these pitchers in 2021. Multiple big-name pitchers around the league have either introduced an entirely new pitch this...
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 2h
Mets’ deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.
Jacob deGrom Throws A Brilliant 6 Innings But Leaves The Game With A Flexor Tendon Issue As The Mets Hang On To Beat The Padres By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 4h
It was a much anticipated night at CitiField as 26,637 fans paid their way into the joint to watch Jacob deGrom take on the Padres for a second time in a week […]
