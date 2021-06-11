Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Junkies
62036300_thumbnail

MetsJunkies Recap: deGrom makes MVP push; Beats Padres

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 11m

What’s there left to say about Jacob deGrom? The guy is otherworldly and always seems extremely humbled. On Friday night, deGrom took the hill and continued to do what he’s been doing all season long… dominate. Tonight the Mets’ ace put forth six...

Metro News
62036182_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 27m

Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches...

New York Post
62035758_thumbnail

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament on left index finger

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

Mets' Brandon Nimmo has torn ligament in the base of his left index finger.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Concerned Parties

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

If Jacob deGrom is pitching, Jacob deGrom is the show. If Jacob deGrom is hitting, Jacob deGrom is the salvation. Maybe not worst case, but definitely bad case.

MLB: Mets.com
62035378_thumbnail

New strikeout pitches lift aces to higher gear

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 2h

When an ace expands his repertoire, it can make the game's nastiest pitchers even nastier. That's exactly what's happening with these pitchers in 2021. Multiple big-name pitchers around the league have either introduced an entirely new pitch this...

BallNine
62035362_thumbnail

To Be Frank

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 2h

The way the second half of Frank Tanana’s career unfolded came about, largely, because of the way he lived during the first half of his career. Tanana joined fellow fire-baller Nolan Ryan to form one of the most potent tops of any rotation for much...

NBC Sports
62034821_thumbnail

Mets’ deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Jacob deGrom did it all Friday night, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.

The New York Extra
62034477_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Throws A Brilliant 6 Innings But Leaves The Game With A Flexor Tendon Issue As The Mets Hang On To Beat The Padres By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 4h

It was a much anticipated night at CitiField as 26,637 fans paid their way into the joint to watch Jacob deGrom take on the Padres for a second time in a week […]

