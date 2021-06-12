New York Mets
McIlwain Home Runs Proper Mets to 5-3 St. Lucie Win Over Cardinals
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 25m
Junior Santos fires 5.0 scoreless innings PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (June 11, 2021) – Brandon McIlwain hit two homers and drove in four runs...
Jacob deGrom Exits Start With Elbow Pain
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 2m
The Mets ace allowed just one hit in six innings before exiting. “My level of concern is not too high,” deGrom said.
Reese Kaplan -- Lots of Mets Slated to be Free Agents
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 8m
If you want to open up an interesting debate among Mets fans, bring up the topic of free-agents-to-be and who deserves to be retained before...
Morning Briefing: Luis Guillorme Rejoins The Mets
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 1h
Happy Saturday, Mets fans!The parade of Mets on the injured list continued to lessen in size on Friday, as New York welcomed back platoon man Luis Guillorme to the roster. Guillorme had been o
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/12/21: Binghamton good, Brooklyn bad
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
NY Mets: 2 major potential trade deadline needs we could see addressed
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The trade deadline is still weeks away and the New York Mets are sitting in a spot where we all expect them to be buyers. They are right in the thick of th...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier begins Olympics prep with Sussex County Miners - nj.com
by: Ryan Novozinsky | — NJ.com 2h
Former New York Yankees and New York Mets infielder Todd Frazier had a rocky debut with the independent league Sussex County Miners on Friday.
MetsJunkies Recap: deGrom makes MVP push; Beats Padres
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
What’s there left to say about Jacob deGrom? The guy is otherworldly and always seems extremely humbled. On Friday night, deGrom took the hill and continued to do what he’s been doing all season long… dominate. Tonight the Mets’ ace put forth six...
MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches...
