Mets Morning News for June 12, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Why you and the Mets should listen to me about Jacob deGrom
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
A few people were giving me the business on twitter last night asking why I am like this. I shall answer. Once, a long time ago, last century, before you were born, the Mets won the World Series.…
Mets’ Jacob deGrom dominates again before leaving with an injury
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 12m
The New York Mets won last night’s affair with the San Diego Padres 3-2 in yet another masterpiece by their ace Jacob deGrom. The best pitcher in baseball threw six scoreless innings and struck out 10 hitters, lowering his ERA to an extraordinary 0.56
NY Mets Roster: Doors open with Dominic Smith’s success in left field
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 21m
Brilliant? Not quite. Serviceable? More than anyone expected. The Dominic Smith in left field adventure has continued this season for the New York Mets wit...
Metstradamus - Jacob Is The Answer, But Even The Answer Has Questions
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 54m
By metstradamus | June 11, 2021 11:01 pm The obvious storyline weaving through Friday’s 3-2 victory over San Diego was how good Jacob...
Mets Minors Recap: Megill Impresses in Second Triple-A Start
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 1h
AAA: Worcester Red Sox (21-13) 5, Syracuse Mets (11-23) 3Box ScoreOrlando Calixte, 3B: 2-for-5, R, 2 SO, .300/.323/.400Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 2-for-4, R, SO, .172/.279/.190Despite dropp
Jacob deGrom’s elbow spotlights the Mets’ tenuous hold on first place
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 1h
Designed by Dalton AllisonYou can pretty much say that baseball is back. The crowd was electric, roaring on every pitch, booing every enemy batter, lauding every Mets hitter.
Kevin Durant is right about Jay Williams - New York Daily News
by: Bob Raissman — NY Daily News 2h
Durant has a history of being sensitive, but he has keen insight into how this all works.
RT @TheAppleNYM: ohh, shiny #DailyMetsCards 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom became the 5th different pitcher to strike out 103+ batters in his first 10 starts of a season since 1901. He joins: Randy Johnson (2000, 2001) Pedro Martinez (1999, 2000, 2001) Curt Schilling (1998, 2002) Max Scherzer (2018) #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Sports Report segment this week talking #Mets, Billy McKinney, Conforto, McNeil and minor league prospect updates today 530pm EST on https://t.co/n0ytSACTnLIn a preview of tonight's Sports Report show on https://t.co/9PKk9OhZOP 5:30pm EST/10:30pm BST @ernestdove🎤the success of a name very well known to New Yorkers in Suozzi, that's right St. Lucie Mets star Joe Suozzi son of @Tom_Suozzi @RepTomSuozzi. Tune in for more⚾️🎤tonight! https://t.co/uTmERRZMjhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: Jacob deGrom is the 1st pitcher to have more RBI (5) than ER allowed (4) in his 1st 10 pitching starts of a season, since RBI became official in 1920 (h/t @EliasSports)Blogger / Podcaster
-
This isn’t just a blown call, it’s egregious. I really believe that the advent of replay has caused umpires to unconsciously lose an ounce of focus in extremely close calls knowing that they have the safety net of replay. This one, however is a joke and baseball needs better.Replay has flaws and it'd be great if they were fixed but also without replays, you wouldn't get this "out" call overturned. (It got overturned.) https://t.co/2Fn9r01hmZTV / Radio Personality
-
HBD, @ThomasSzapucki! 🥳🎉Minors
