New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 6/12/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 9m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...

NBC Sports
Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 16m

Jacob deGrom did it all, pitching and hitting the Mets to victory.

Yardbarker
Mets ace Jacob deGrom not too concerned about elbow injury

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 48m

deGrom was tossing another dominant game on Friday night before being removed early. 

deGrom Does It All

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 57m

6/12/21: Jacob deGrom threw 6 nearly perfect innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10. He then drove in two runs with a single in the 5th inning. C...

Mets Merized
Jacob DeGrom Shuts Down Padres Again in 3-2 Win

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 1h

Jacob deGrom's last start in San Diego was nothing short of the typical excellence we have all come to expect from the Mets' ace. Facing one of the league's best offenses, deGrom held the Padres s

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Notes: deGrom, Nimmo, Conforto, McNeil, Carrasco

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Jacob deGrom left yesterday's game with flexor tendonitis, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com (via Twitter). Speaking after the game, deGrom &hellip;

amNewYork
Mets' deGrom not worried about tendinitis issue after dominant start against Padres | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki amNewYork 1h

After another six innings of unprecedented pitching brilliance Friday night against the San Diego Padres, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom came out of the game

Empire Sports Media
Mets offer positive injury update on outfielder Brandon Nimmo

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The Mets updated Brandon Nimmo's injury and are hopeful that he, if able to swing without pain, can start a rehab assignment next week

