Edwin Diaz Has Cemented Himself as an Elite Closer
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 46m
The TradeIt has been 922 days since former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made the ever highly-debated trade with the Seattle Mariners. As everyone is familiar with, New York acq
NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Saturday, June 12 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 42s
Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33) will start for San Diego, while Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41) will go for New York.
Jacob deGrom's MRI on elbow shows no issues; Mets hoping ace will make next start on schedule - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 1m
DeGrom left his Friday start with elbow discomfort
MRI on Mets ace Jacob deGrom comes back clean - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2m
Jacob deGrom was seen playing catch at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon.
Mets' Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start After MRI on Injury Returns Clean
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 10m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom went through a throwing session Saturday after an MRI on his elbow injury came back "clean." Anthony DiComo of MLB...
Mack's Mock Pick - #33 - RHP - Will Bednar
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 10m
Will Bednar Mack's take - Bednar is still leading Mississippi State through the CWS (vs. Notre Dame this weekend). So far this season - 1...
Mets get encouraging Jacob deGrom injury update
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 17m
Jacob deGrom played catch Saturday at Citi Field after an MRI exam came back “clean," in what was an encouraging sign for the Mets ace.
New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom downplays right elbow issue
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 35m
Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless, one-hit innings Friday night for the New York Mets, drove in two runs and picked up the win, but he departed with right
