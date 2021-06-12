New York Mets
NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Saturday, June 12 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 2h
Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33) will start for San Diego, while Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41) will go for New York.
Gameday: Mets Vs. San Diego Padres - 6/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
The Mets are home to play the Padres. Today it's the second game of the three game series. your bro...
Getting a Grip
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 15m
The news that MLB finally plans to take steps to police the use of super-sticky substances by some pitchers is welcome. Still, as in just ab...
Islanders finally giving this generation taste of past euphoria
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 23m
For those of us of a certain age, watching the Islanders renaissance has been a splendid reminder of what we had — what, sadly, we took for granted — all those many years ago. Long Islanders are...
Choose your fighter: deGrom or Ohtani?
by: Jon Hoefling — Deadspin 23m
Both are franchise talents having MVP-worthy seasons
Open thread: Mets vs. Padres, 6/12/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Mets in the second game of the series.
MMO Game Thread: Padres vs Mets, 4:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 54m
Saturday, June 12, 2021 • 4:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets will go for the se
Mets ace deGrom not expected to miss start
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57m
Jacob deGrom, who left Friday's game with flexor tendinitis, is not expected to miss a start for the Mets. His 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts.
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets ace has flexor tendonitis
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — North Jersey 1h
Despite an MRI to Jacob deGrom's arm showing nothing more than tendinitis, the Mets remain cautious with their ace pitcher.
Let's keep the good vibes rollllin'… #LGM
Well, team's back home & the injury bug is creeping back in.....#LOLMets #LGM #Mets
The anthem singer at the Mets game just went longer than Little Richard in Mystery, Alaska.Beat Writer / Columnist
****News: Billy McKinney has been scratched from tonight's Mets lineup due to a sore right knee. Mason Williams replaces him, playing center field, with Kevin Pillar sliding over to right.Beat Writer / Columnist
I noticed McKinney wincing after his running catch in the 8th last night. Looked like he might have landed funny while running to make the grab.News: Billy McKinney has been scratched from tonight's Mets lineup due to a sore right knee. Mason Williams replaces him, playing center field, with Kevin Pillar sliding over to right.Blogger / Podcaster
Billy McKinney scratched from Mets' lineup vs. SD https://t.co/nqOz3mR8d0Blog / Website
