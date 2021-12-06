Quantcast
Marcus Stroman strikes out eight | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Marcus Stroman holds the Padres to one run over 6 1/3 innings and strikes out eight

Mets vs Padres Highlights: Stroman shines, Lindor and Villar go deep as Mets win 3rd straight

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 30s

Another day, another stellar Mets pitching performance, as Marcus Stroman and the Mets bullpen held the Padres potent offense to just one run in a 4-1 win. F...

Francisco Lindor, Jonathan Villar power Mets to 4-1 win over Padres

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 8m

Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar both homered to give the New York Mets a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th home run of the season in the San Diego loss.

Francisco Lindor, Marcus Stroman lead NY Mets past Padres

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 10m

Marcus Stroman turned in a solid outing and Francisco Lindor drove in two of the New York Mets three runs in a win over the Padres.

Marcus Stroman continues Mets’ pitching dominance in win over Padres

by: Peter Botte New York Post 10m

Marcus Stroman has been putting up All-Star caliber numbers, as well, and that continued when he pitched 6 ¹/₃ innings of one-run ball in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Padres at Citi Field.

Stroman latest Mets starter to dominate

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 15m

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ unsuccessful pursuit of Trevor Bauer this winter was supposed to end their chances of constructing a super-rotation. Yes, the Mets still had Jacob deGrom and several other well-regarded pitchers, but without Bauer, they were...

Final score: Mets 4, Padres 1—Stro and Lindor forever, pls

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 20m

Marcus Stroman was spectacular, and the Mets’ offense provided more than enough support.

Francisco Lindor fields last out | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Francisco Lindor fields a deflection off the glove of Edwin Díaz to close out the game in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Padres

San Diego Padres activate outfielder Trent Grisham off injured list

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 30m

The San Diego Padres activated center fielder Trent Grisham off the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday afternoon's game with the New York Mets.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    ESPN @espn 2m
    Marcus Stroman was the Mets' player of the game, so he got to wear a WWE championship belt at his presser 🏆
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 3m
    The Mets are 17-5 at home so far this season. That is tied for the best 22-game start at home in franchise history (1972). They’ve won six-straight and 11 of their last 12 at Citi Field.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    .@STR0 has more high praise for Jacob deGrom: "I can't speak any more highly of that man. He's truly the best of our generation. I think he'll be the best to ever do it once it's all said and done."
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 3m
    Another stellar Marcus Stroman start, another Mets win over the Padres: https://t.co/RJErHlP9Ga
    Newspaper / Magazine
  • profile photo
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 4m
    RT @Buster_ESPN: Story: MLB finalizing foreign-substance memo -- with the general hope that pitchers using foreign substances clean up before enforcement begins. https://t.co/wAOnXvlFz0
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    "We knew what we were capable of" @STR0 isn't surprised by how the top of the Mets' rotation has performed this season
    TV / Radio Network
  • More Mets Tweets