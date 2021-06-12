New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman continues Mets’ pitching dominance in win over Padres
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 11m
Marcus Stroman has been putting up All-Star caliber numbers, as well, and that continued when he pitched 6 ¹/₃ innings of one-run ball in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Padres at Citi Field.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets vs Padres Highlights: Stroman shines, Lindor and Villar go deep as Mets win 3rd straight
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 56s
Another day, another stellar Mets pitching performance, as Marcus Stroman and the Mets bullpen held the Padres potent offense to just one run in a 4-1 win. F...
Francisco Lindor, Jonathan Villar power Mets to 4-1 win over Padres
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 8m
Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar both homered to give the New York Mets a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th home run of the season in the San Diego loss.
Francisco Lindor, Marcus Stroman lead NY Mets past Padres
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 10m
Marcus Stroman turned in a solid outing and Francisco Lindor drove in two of the New York Mets three runs in a win over the Padres.
Stroman latest Mets starter to dominate
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 15m
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ unsuccessful pursuit of Trevor Bauer this winter was supposed to end their chances of constructing a super-rotation. Yes, the Mets still had Jacob deGrom and several other well-regarded pitchers, but without Bauer, they were...
Final score: Mets 4, Padres 1—Stro and Lindor forever, pls
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
Marcus Stroman was spectacular, and the Mets’ offense provided more than enough support.
Francisco Lindor fields last out | 06/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Francisco Lindor fields a deflection off the glove of Edwin Díaz to close out the game in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Padres
San Diego Padres activate outfielder Trent Grisham off injured list
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 30m
The San Diego Padres activated center fielder Trent Grisham off the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday afternoon's game with the New York Mets.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman was the Mets' player of the game, so he got to wear a WWE championship belt at his presser 🏆TV / Radio Network
-
The Mets are 17-5 at home so far this season. That is tied for the best 22-game start at home in franchise history (1972). They’ve won six-straight and 11 of their last 12 at Citi Field.TV / Radio Personality
-
.@STR0 has more high praise for Jacob deGrom: "I can't speak any more highly of that man. He's truly the best of our generation. I think he'll be the best to ever do it once it's all said and done."TV / Radio Network
-
Another stellar Marcus Stroman start, another Mets win over the Padres: https://t.co/RJErHlP9GaNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Story: MLB finalizing foreign-substance memo -- with the general hope that pitchers using foreign substances clean up before enforcement begins. https://t.co/wAOnXvlFz0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"We knew what we were capable of" @STR0 isn't surprised by how the top of the Mets' rotation has performed this seasonTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets