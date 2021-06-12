New York Mets
Stroman, Lindor Lead Mets Past Slumping Padres
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days.
