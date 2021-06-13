New York Mets
6/13/21 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 33m
Everything has come up aces for the New York Mets (32-24) over the past week. Winners of five of six, the Mets have reached a high-water mark of eight games above .500, a run that includes four str…
Lunch Time Links 6/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 7m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 8m
Sunday, June 13, 2021 • 1:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMHappy Sunday Mets fans! The M
Best Bets of the Day - June 13th - Pitcher List
by: Andrew Gould — Pitcher List 24m
Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for Sunday's games.
Jacob DeGrom tosses, Mets expect ace to make next scheduled start
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 35m
Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment.
Jonathan Villar and the seduction of a two-week hot streak
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 57m
Padres at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Sunday, June 13 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27) will start for the Padres, while Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79) will go for the Mets.
Jeff McNeil is expected to take two or three ABs today for Brooklyn as he begins his rehab assignment.Beat Writer / Columnist
Born on this date: Jonathan Lucroy, Pedro Strop, Drew Smyly, James McCann, Mel Parnell, Ernie Whitt... see more: https://t.co/zgIXyZ2TdTMisc
"I don't have an exact update, but it's moving" Luis Rojas provides a positive update on Michael Conforto's rehab assignment, saying he could begin one by the end of this week:TV / Radio Network
Who needs to fill this out for @Lindor12BC?Blogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas says Jacob deGrom remains on track to start Wednesday: "As of now, everything's going really well"TV / Radio Network
this is the opposite of a poo-poo takeThe Mets MUST sign Stroman this offseason. I refuse to see another Wheeler situationBeat Writer / Columnist
