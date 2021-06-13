New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 6/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Padres, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 7m
Sunday, June 13, 2021 • 1:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMHappy Sunday Mets fans! The M
Best Bets of the Day - June 13th - Pitcher List
by: Andrew Gould — Pitcher List 23m
Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for Sunday's games.
6/13/21 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 32m
Everything has come up aces for the New York Mets (32-24) over the past week. Winners of five of six, the Mets have reached a high-water mark of eight games above .500, a run that includes four str…
Jacob DeGrom tosses, Mets expect ace to make next scheduled start
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 33m
Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment.
Jonathan Villar and the seduction of a two-week hot streak
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 56m
Padres at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
Padres at Mets – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Sunday, June 13 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27) will start for the Padres, while Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79) will go for the Mets.
Tweets
Check out my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #RadioPublic! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/n873fcRTThBlogger / Podcaster
Dellin Betances is set to begin a rehab assignment for Single-A St. Lucie. Betances has been sidelined since the first week of the season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @CodifyBaseball: Here are Jacob deGrom's last 25 third strikes. How many of them were in the strike zone? ZERO. 😬 Just don't swing! Right, @PitchingNinja? 😂 https://t.co/mmlEY2NZMIMisc
"Everybody's having a great time, no matter what's going on" Seth Lugo compares this Mets team to some of the ones he's played for in the past:TV / Radio Network
The Squirrel is in Brooklyn today! That and more ahead of today's series finale against Hudson Valley.Minors
Jeff McNeil is expected to take two or three ABs today for Brooklyn as he begins his rehab assignment.Beat Writer / Columnist
